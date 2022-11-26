Participants of 1st International "Ojag Cup" united by great love for rhythmic gymnastics - bronze medalist of competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The participants of the 1st International "Ojag Cup" are united by a great love for rhythmic gymnastics, two-time bronze medalist of the competition, a young athlete Kamilla Bagirova, told Trend on Saturday.

Kamilla Bagirova got two bronze medals at the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in the ball exercise and all-around among gymnasts born in 2015.

"The atmosphere is friendly, there are also my friends among the participants of the Cup, we try to help each other, support before going to the carpet," she said.

The seven-year-old athlete said that she has been doing rhythmic gymnastics for three years already.

"When I saw gymnasts performing on TV for the first time, I immediately had a desire to train. I am glad to succeed in sports, I hope that in the future I will have great achievements," she added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.