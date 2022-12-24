Azerbaijani minister reveals number of country's deposits exploited without observing environmental regulations

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 24 December 2022 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A total of 52 deposits on Azerbaijani lands were cruelly exploited during the Armenian occupation period without observing any environmental regulations, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference "Great Return: The Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy", dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

