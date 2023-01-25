Azerbaijan to hold events dedicated to "Year of Heydar Aliyev"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A symposium will be held in Azerbaijan with the participation of young lawyers on the "Heydar Aliyev as the founder of legal reforms in Azerbaijan" topic, Trend reports.

This issue is included in the work plan of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan for 2023.

In addition, the work plan includes meetings with sports analysts, coaches and athletes within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev". Moreover, the work plan also envisages public hearings dedicated to National Youth Day - February 2.

It is also planned to hold public hearings dedicated to March 5 - the Day of Physical Culture and Sports. A meeting with representatives of sports clubs and federations will be held at the public hearings.

Following the order of President Ilham Aliyev, 2023 was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in order to ensure the celebration at the state level of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.