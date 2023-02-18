Turkish media speak about help of volunteers from Azerbaijan in earthquake zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Along with the humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to help the victims of the earthquake, search teams and doctors arrived, 100 volunteers of non-governmental organizations also arrived from the country in the city of Kahramanmarash on February 10, says the article published by the DHA, Trend reports.

It was noted that the youth coordinating help, work around the clock at the food distribution points for the victims and in the play tents organized for children in order to distract them.

Volunteers unload, sort, distribute food, clothes, medicines, and provide other assistance at various points. Azerbaijani youth is actively involved in the distribution of hot meals, assistance to victims in various neighborhoods, and also helped with the delivery of assistance to two villages. One hundred Azerbaijani volunteers, who previously helped in various places in Kahramanmarash, are divided into three teams and will go to two other earthquake-hit provinces in Türkiye to provide humanitarian assistance - Adiyaman and Malatya.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 40,642 people died, following the earthquake in Türkiye.