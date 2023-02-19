Ukrainian gymnast shares his impressions of Trampoline World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. My impressions of the Trampoline World Cup in Baku and of the city itself are very good, said participant of the competitions, Ukrainian gymnast Dmitry Rozhko, Trend reports.

He noted that people here are very kind and welcoming.

"My team and I arrived in Baku two days before the start of the World Cup. During the qualifying performance, I felt a little insecure, maybe I didn't have enough time to prepare. My program has changed a little, one difficult jump has been added. It was at this jump that I stumbled," the athlete noted.

Dmitry Rozhko added that competitions in Baku are always held at the highest level.

"I would like to note that the capital of Azerbaijan is beautiful. In Baku, I like to walk along the embankment and in the city center," he added.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.