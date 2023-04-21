Turkic peoples should support each other in difficult times - Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Turkic peoples should support each other in difficult times, Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB) told journalists, Trend reports.

As an example, he brought up Türkiye, which was struck by a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, resulting in loss of over 50,000 people. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

Azerbaijan was the first country to send over humanitarian aid there.

As part of the Ramadan campaign organized by the "Fraternal Aid" platform, two trucks filled with gifts were sent to Türkiye on April 20 with the assistance of members of MUSIAD Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's Fund of Aid for Youth. The gifts intended for 2,000 families were delivered to the victims of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras Province, in particular to Turkoglu region and to the village in the Elbistan region, which was recently commissioned with the support of the MUSIAD.

Pashazade said the earthquake tragedy serves as an example, as in such times is when Turkic peoples must show the biggest support to one another. He also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan.

"May God protect our state, our statehood, and our head of state. May God protect all our soldiers standing on the border. May God not get us involved in another war," Pashazade stressed.