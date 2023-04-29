Israeli Ambassador tweets about mine explosion in Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Israeli Ambassador George Deek has shared a publication in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter district, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news about the death of three Azerbaijani citizens by landmines today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We convey our condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan,” he tweeted.

The explosion of an anti-tank mine in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Azerbaijan's Tartar district on Friday killed three people.

Employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.