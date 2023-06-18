Alliance between Azerbaijan, Russia allows to move forward - Rais of Tatarstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia allows the two countries to move forward, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening ceremony of the event dedicated to the Tatar national Sabantuy festival, held in Baku and timed to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

"It is a great honor for us to be in this beautiful city. Today we are not only celebrating Sabantuy, we are paying tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. It's important for us to show how close we are. We are strategic partners, our states have allied relations," he said.

“We are not only friends, but also do great things. I want to wish our fraternal people prosperity. We see the changes that occur in your country. And Baku is the most beautiful city in the world," he added.