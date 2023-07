BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ruslan Abdullayev became the European champion in wrestling among youths under 20 years old, Trend reports.

Abdullayev (57 kg) defeated the Bulgarian Tanyo Tanev (11:0) in the 1/8 finals, the Georgian Luka Gvinzhiliya (13:2) in the 1/4 finals, and the Turkish Tolga Ozbek (6:5) in the semifinals and reached the the final.

In the final, the Azerbaijani wrestler was stronger than Moldovan Anton Vlas (10:0) and became the European champion.