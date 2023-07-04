Supremacy of Constitution in Azerbaijan's liberated territories ensured - official

Azerbaijan ensured supremacy of Constitution in liberated territories, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. After the great victory of the Azerbaijani people and the army under the leadership of the President, the victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day Patriotic War, the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was ensured.

Karimov made the remark at an international conference themed "Development of legislation through the application of constitutional norms" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan in Baku.

According to him, thanks to this grandiose victory, new geopolitical realities have formed in the region.

He noted that against the background of current realities, the global significance of Azerbaijan has increased even more. New challenges are on the way both for the country itself and for its judicial system.

“The best way to meet these challenges is through joint cooperation. The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, together with all partners, is ready for any dialogue and cooperation that can contribute to the formation and development of a judicial system in our country that meets modern requirements," he added.

The conference is also attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynov, chairmen of the constitutional courts of foreign countries, and judges.