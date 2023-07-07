Azerbaijan launches construction of another water reservoir in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the reconstruction of the drinking water supply systems of the city of Shusha continues at an intensive pace, Trend reports.

According to the information of the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War, new reservoirs are being built within the first stage of the project in order to sustainably provide the Shusha city with drinking water.

A total of 25,000 people will benefit from the implementation of the project of reconstruction of the water supply, sewerage and stormwater system of the city of Shusha, carried out by the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, taking into account the long-term development.

According to the project, the city's need for drinking water will be met at the expense of existing sources of Kichik Kirs, Zarysly and the Zaryslychay reservoir, commissioned in 2022. To collect and optimally distribute water from these sources, as well as to ensure the sustainability of the city's water supply, the construction of three reservoirs with a total volume of 6,000 cubic meters was designed.

The main works on the construction of the first reservoir have already been completed, insulation work is currently underway and the construction of auxiliary buildings continues. In general, the construction of the reservoir is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, after the liberation of the city of Shusha, damaged sections of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha and Zarysly-Shusha main water pipelines were restored in a short time, water supply to the city from the Kichik Kirs source was provided on November 25, 2020, while from the Zarysly source on December 20, work was carried out to regulate the inner-city network.