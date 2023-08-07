Members of National Preventive Group visit Armenian citizen detained in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A regular penitentiary visit was carried out within the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) on behalf of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

During the visit, the members of the National Preventive Group studied the conditions of detention and treatment in the penitentiary, the situation with ensuring the rights of detainees, inspected the cells, the medical and sanitary unit, the canteen, the library, and places of walks.

In addition, private meetings were held with detainees during the visit, which was attended by members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman, doctors and psychologists.

Along with other persons, a private meeting was held with a citizen of Armenia Rashid Beglaryan, who was detained on August 1, 2023 due to illegal crossing of the state border on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the territory of Azerbaijan's Zabukh village, Lachin district.

During the conversation, the rights of the detainee were guaranteed, the necessary medical and psychological assistance was provided to him, which was confirmed by the detainee himself, who expressed gratitude in this regard.

The detainees were explained the process of applying for their rights during the visit of the members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman, as well as national legislative acts and international documents, information publications on the possibilities of contacting the Ombudsman's call center "916" were presented.