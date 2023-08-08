Trip to Azerbaijan's Ismayilli and Gabala arranged for Ukrainian children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. An excursion was organized for Ukrainian children brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation with the organizational support of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

The children visited the village of Basgal (Ismayilli district) where they got acquainted with the historical heritage of the country.

The following day, they were scheduled to visit the Gabala district. In addition to learning about the natural beauty of the area, the youngsters were escorted to recreation centers.

Ukrainian children receive art therapy, as well as individual and group treatment with a professional psychologist. They will also participate in psychosocial trainings, English language classes, photography workshops, national dances, and master classes.

In addition, an expedition to the Shaki and Shamakhi districts for Ukrainian youngsters is planned.

Within the framework of the 14-day social rehabilitation program, support is provided for stabilizing the emotional state of children, as well as ensuring their integration into society.