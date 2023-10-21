First toll road inaugurated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. An opening of the new Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border toll road took place on October 20, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the road's opening.

The tariff for traveling on the new M-1 Baku-Guba- Russian Federation state border highway, starting from the H.Z.Taghiyev settlement, including VAT, for passenger cars and trucks with a mass of up to 3.5 tonswere set at 9.3 gapiks (five cents) per 1 km (12 manat or $7 for the entire route).

For trucks and other vehicles with a mass exceeding 3.5 tons, the tariff will be 11.6 gapiks (6.8 cents) per 1 km (approximately 15 manat or $8.8 for the entire route).

For buses, the tariff is set at 7.8 gapiks or 4.59 cents per 1 km of this road (10 manat, or $5.88 for the entire route), and for TIR trailers and semi-trailers, the price is 19.4 gapiks ($11.4) per 1 km (25 manat or $14.7 for the entire route).