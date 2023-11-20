Dominican Republic still has gaps in gender equality matter - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Despite development, the Dominican Republic still has gaps in the issue of gender equality, Deputy Minister for Inter-ministerial Coordination of the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Women's Affairs Melecia Mireya Almonte Taveras said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the Non-Aligned Movement's conference "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.

"It is difficult for women to gain a place in the labor market. From a gender perspective, men make up 74 percent in key positions. We have to improve the position of women in this area. According to the National Action Plan, we must ensure gender equality," Taveras said.

Baku is hosting a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" jointly organized by Azerbaijan (current NAM chairperson), Uganda and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairpersons).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives announced by President Ilham Aliyev at the NAM Coordination Bureau meeting in July this year.

