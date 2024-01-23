Azerbaijani Diaspora in London prevents provocation by Baroness Cox and Armenian Diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Another provocation of Baroness Cox and the Armenian Diaspora has been prevented in London, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani community operating in the UK has prevented another provocation by the Armenian Diaspora and its patrons.

Chairwoman of the Azerbaijanis Society of Britain Farida Panahova informed that in the famous Carlton Club, located in the center of London, it was planned to hold an event on the theme "Armenia: ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh", which was to be held on February 5, 2024. The event was to be organized by the pro-Armenian, anti-Turkish, and anti-Islam Baroness Caroline Cox, with the support of Lord de Molay and Armenian Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan.

Upon hearing about it, the Azerbaijani Society of Britain sent a public letter of protest to the management of the Carlton Club on behalf of the Azerbaijani community of the country. The copy of the letter was addressed to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, members of Parliament, members of the House of Lords - Lord Evans, Lord Ahmad, Lord Kilclooney, Lord Sarfraz and Baroness Manzila Paul Uddin, Minister for Europe and North America Leo Docherty, head of the Special Committee of the British Foreign Office Alicia Kearns, the leadership of the organization "Voice of Conservatives".

It was drawn to attention that holding an unjustified event in a historical place caused deep concern in the Azerbaijani community.

It was stressed that at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace treaty, the organization of such an event undermines the prospects of peace between the two countries, which is completely contrary to the UK's peace-supporting position and the country's foreign policy.

The accusations of "ethnic cleansing" by Azerbaijan are completely unfounded, that the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross fact-finding missions have not found or documented any facts regarding any damage to civilian infrastructure in Karabakh or that the Azerbaijani authorities have forcibly relocated Armenian civilians. In addition, it was stressed that it is surprising that the Armenian Ambassador to the UK is among the organizers of the meeting who oppose the policies of his country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As a result of continuing to make unfounded accusations in the absence of any evidence, it was noted that an undesirable situation could arise. The Chair of the Society, recalling the example of Queen Mary University last year, called on the Carlton Club management to cancel the prejudicial event.

An official letter dated January 22, 2024, addressed to Farida Panahova, Chairman of the Azerbaijanis Society of Great Britain, on behalf of Simon Robinson, the club's secretary, confirmed that this meeting would not take place at the club.

"This is another victory of our Diaspora in the UK over the Armenian Diaspora and pro-Armenian forces," Farida Panahova emphasized.

