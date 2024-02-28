Azerbaijan demonstrates SUV procession organized by AAF and Avtolux (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A procession of Land Rover Range Rover SUVs on the Baku-Gusar-Laza route has been held under the organization of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Avtolux Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The procession started from the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku and ended in the Gusar district.

After the procession, an entertainment program was organized for the participants of the event, and certificates and gifts were presented on behalf of the organizers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel