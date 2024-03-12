Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 12 March 2024 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
Croatian megapolis to host Days of Azerbaijani Culture in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Zagreb will host the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in 2025, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov said during the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries actively cooperate in energy, tourism, and agriculture, but they also have the opportunity to strengthen cultural ties.

The official also emphasized the importance of Croatian enterprises' participation in arranging business in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Will be updated

