BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Reservoirs are more expedient to be built in the foothills rather than plains, said the chief specialist of Azerbaijan's Hydrolog LLC, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Honored Engineer Akhmed Mammadov at the international Baku Water Week Conference, Trend reports.

“Reservoirs built on the plain face more water loss than in the foothills. The difference in loss is 15-20 percent,” he explained.

