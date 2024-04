BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijani gymnast Sofia Mammadova has successfully performed at the Bosphorus Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Sofia Mammadova won a silver medal in hoop exercises at the competition.

To note, the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Bosphorus Cup was held in Istanbul on April 19-21.

