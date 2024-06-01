Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts meeting of Scientific Council of Turkic Academy (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosts 7th meeting of the Scientific Council of the Turkic Academy, Trend reports.

11:45

Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosted the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on June 1, Trend reports.

In his opening speech, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, welcomed the guests and highlighted that the successes achieved by OTS in a short period are commendable.

Amrullayev stated that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education is happy to be involved in these significant procedures. Youth, he underlined, are the cornerstone of enduring and fruitful cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations. The minister added that in this sense, students from general education institutions can familiarize themselves with the common history, customs, and culture of the schools through the exchange program offered by OTS.

The Azerbaijani minister further stated that, relations with OTS member nations are still strong both inside the organization's structure and through bilateral cooperation. He emphasized how other projects, including the schools constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated areas with the help of friendly nations, represent the camaraderie and fraternity among OTS member nations.

Concluding his speech, the minister discussed the OTS's goals for enhancing bilateral cooperation with its member and observer countries.

Moreover, other guests delivered speeches on strengthening cooperation in the fields of science and education.

Following the speeches, the meeting agenda was discussed.

09:40

Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosts the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 7th meeting of the Scientific Council of the Turkic Academy, Trend reports.

Delegations from OTS member and observer countries, along with representatives from the Turkic Academy, participate in the meetings.

Additionally, delegations from OTS member countries are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings during the events.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel