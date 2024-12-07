National Gymnastics Competitions kick off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The 8th National and Baku Championships in trampoline gymnastics, as well as the 20th National Tumbling Championship and Baku Championship, kicked off on December 7 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports.

Athletes will compete in trampoline gymnastics in both individual and synchronized events across various age groups, including toddlers (born in 2017), children (born between 2014 and 2016), pre-juniors (born between 2012 and 2013), juniors (born between 2008 and 2011), and adults (born in 2007 and older).

In tumbling, athletes will showcase their skills in age categories for children, pre-juniors, juniors, and adults.

Winners will be ascertained based on the cumulative points from two performances during the qualification phase.

