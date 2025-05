BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. An Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta will showcase his new works prepared for the Baku exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 6, Trend reports.

The exhibition titled "Gifts of Nature" will feature over 120 works by the author.

Inviting the cultural community of Azerbaijan to his exhibition, Carta declares that his most striking works will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

