AI can't supplant human decisions in justice - constitutional court head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. All decisions in justice are made by people, as artificial intelligence cannot handle this task, said Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During his speech at the forum "A look into the future: strengthening sovereignty in the context of new realities," organized by the 'Yukselish' competition, Abdullayev pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to weave its way into every nook and cranny of life, a change fueled by the relentless march of technology.

"The advancement of technology has made this possible. In several countries, artificial intelligence is already being integrated into the justice system.

However, of course, all decisions are made by people, because emotions, human qualities, and conscience play a crucial role here," Abdullayev added.