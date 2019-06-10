Azerbaijan’s MIDA prepares another 253 apartments for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The sale of 253 apartments (10 apartments in buildings 6-9 and 243 apartments in buildings 10, 11, 12 and 13 in the Yasamal residential complex, located in Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan) will begin on July 12, and will continue until July 17, Trend reports referring to the State Agency for Housing Construction of Azerbaijan (MIDA).

The selection of apartments in order will begin on July 14 at 11:00 and will end on July 17 at 00:00.

The purchase of apartments owned by MIDA by decree of the President of Azerbaijan № 1113 dated November 16, 2016, is carried out electronically through the “Güzəştli mənzil” (Affordable Housing) system on the e-government portal www.e-gov.az.

Citizens who have an electronic account in the "Güzəştli mənzil" system have the right to acquire apartments. They have equal rights in choosing apartments, regardless of the date of registration or number. The rules for using the "Güzəştli mənzil" system are explained in detail with video and text on www.mida.gov.az and www.mida.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news