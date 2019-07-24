Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant to co-op with Finnish Sampo Group (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant and the Finnish company Sampo have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports July 24.

Memorandum from Sampo was signed by director of regional sales and marketing Sami Seppala, and from Ganja Automobile Plant - deputy director of the plant Elshan Mammadov.

In accordance with the document, the parties will cooperate in the technical maintenance of combines, production and supply of spare parts, etc.

