Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant to co-op with Finnish Sampo Group (PHOTO)

24 July 2019 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant and the Finnish company Sampo have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports July 24.

Memorandum from Sampo was signed by director of regional sales and marketing Sami Seppala, and from Ganja Automobile Plant - deputy director of the plant Elshan Mammadov.

In accordance with the document, the parties will cooperate in the technical maintenance of combines, production and supply of spare parts, etc.

