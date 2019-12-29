Azerbaijan's AzeriGas to install mechanical gas meters in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The number of subscribers provided with gas in Azerbaijan reached 2,262,242, General Director of AzeriGas production union of Azerbaijan Ruslan Aliyev said at a press conference, Trend reports on December 29.

Some 1,234,000 subscribers use mini smart meters, the director said.

Starting next year, the number of subscribers will increase by 112,000 more people.

In 2020, preference will be given to installing mechanical meters, Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news