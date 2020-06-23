Azerbaijan launches state programs on rational use of water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

In order to ensure rational use of water resources in Azerbaijan, improve water management and coordinate work in this area, a commission was created under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

In connection with this, the head of state signed a decree on April 15, 2020.

In order to ensure compliance with the terms of the decree, the Land Reclamation and Water Management OJSC prepared and submitted two state programs to the commission, the company’s representative Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

The first state program is oriented for the development of Land Reclamation and Water Management for 2020-2030. The second one is the state program on rational use of irrigation water and measures for the preliminary fight against water losses. The work to be carried out in the sectors of land reclamation and water management has been defined by these state programs,” he said.

Sharifov said that these measures in the medium term (up to 2025) and long term (up to 2030) are aimed at reducing dependence on transboundary waters, to ensure the country's water security in connection with climate change.

The company’s representative added that the foregoing measures also includes the construction of reservoirs on inland rivers, the use of water-saving irrigation equipment and technologies, the development of mechanisms for the rational use of irrigation water, and conducting measures to combat water loss.