Uzbek delegation in Turkey to discuss bilateral investment ties

Representative delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov arrived in Turkey on July 26, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo News Agency.

The delegation includes representatives of ministries and agencies, as well as regional administration. Delegation plans to discuss the issues of deepening bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment and other areas with Turkish representatives.

"The Uzbek delegation will hold a meeting with Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, followed by talks with representatives of business circles of Turkey and a number of members of Turkish government on July 27, 2020," the message said.

Sardor Umurzakov is expected to speak at an event dedicated to economic diplomacy during the pandemic between Uzbekistan and Turkey.

According to the program of the visit, the delegation will hold meetings and negotiations with heads of ministries and agencies, leading economic and financial structures of Turkey to discuss the prospects of investment projects in Uzbekistan.

