Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency to cooperate with UAFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency promotes the development of social entrepreneurship in the country, takes various measures and implements the projects in this sphere together with the relevant state agencies and the private sector, the Agency told Trend.

A protocol of understanding on cooperation in supporting the development of women's entrepreneurship in the country was signed with United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) on December 21. The document was signed by Chairman of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov and head of UAFA Gwen Burchell.

In accordance with the protocol, it is envisaged to take measures in such spheres as the development of women's entrepreneurship and expansion of employment in districts, strengthening the business skills, organizing inclusive and high-quality preschool education programs in the private sector, as well as supporting the UAFA My School program.

At the same time, it is planned to implement joint activities and projects to expand practical ties between the public and private sectors and support innovative initiatives in this sphere.

The information on the activity and projects being implemented by the Agency in the field of social entrepreneurship was given, as well as discussions on the spheres of joint cooperation were held during the meeting which was held as part of the signing ceremony.

The importance of social and business-oriented enterprises in the "Gobu Park 3" residential complex, implemented by the Agency with the support of "BIRGE" LLC, as well as the "Prosperous Absheron" project jointly implemented with the "Baku Arrangement Service" LLC, was emphasized.

The business potential of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation and the interest of the Agency in promoting business initiatives there were also emphasized.