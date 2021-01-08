Azerbaijan's share in global waste generation rate disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan's share in global waste generation is 0.15 percent, which is, in principle, not a large figure, said Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva, Trend reports on Jan.8.

According to Taghiyeva, an inventory of gases causing the greenhouse effect is being carried out in Azerbaijan, and up to date, the country has achieved a decrease in their concentration.

"This has become possible owing to the state policy. New technologies are already being applied at production sites, thereby reducing the amount of waste emitted into the atmosphere," she said, adding that most of the vehicles registered in the country account for Baku, and for this reason, the capital is among the most polluted cities.