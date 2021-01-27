Azerbaijan launches highway construction in Aghstafa district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Sadraddin Aghdjayev - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has launched the construction of a new highway leading to the Keshikchidagh state historical and cultural reserve in Aghstafa district, the agency told Trend.

This section starts from the 38th kilometer of the Aghstafa-Poylu-Georgia state border highway.

The length of the road will be 32 kilometers, the agency said.

In addition, within the framework of this project, in order to ensure the normal and safe movement of vehicles, the construction of bus stops, the installation of road signs, mileage indicators and information boards, as well as signal poles is envisaged.

All work is carried out in accordance with the technological sequence and with high quality under the direct control of the management of the state agency.

The new highway, which is being built to facilitate visits to the reserve by tourists, plays an important role in the development of tourism in the country. The implementation of the project will also create conditions for the creation of new tourist routes, the agency said.

