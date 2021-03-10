Azerbaijan talks roads in Karabakh built and repaired in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads built and repaired 2,700 kilometers of roads and 90 new bridges during 2020 in the territories of the country liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for 2020.
Reportedly, reconstruction of the Tartar-Chaily-Sugovushan-Talysh highway with a length of 29 kilometers begun in the Tartar district, and the work is now at the final stage.
Besides, a new highway to the city of Naftalan, which will connect the settlements of Tartar - Chaily, Sugovushan, Talysh and the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of the Goranboy district.
