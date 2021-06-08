Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The economy of Azerbaijan is steadily recovering at a rapid pace, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“From January through May 2021, Azerbaijan increased the export of non-oil products by 25.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $908 million,” the minister wrote.