Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
The economy of Azerbaijan is steadily recovering at a rapid pace, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
“From January through May 2021, Azerbaijan increased the export of non-oil products by 25.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $908 million,” the minister wrote.
Latest
Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled
Prosecutor demands 20 years in prison for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activity against Azerbaijan