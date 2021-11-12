Azerbaijani economy recovering faster than expected - finance minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Azerbaijani economy is recovering faster than expected, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on November 12, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during new discussions of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of Azerbaijani parliamentary committees on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health and culture, documents included in the state budget package.

"For nine months of this year, real GDP growth amounted to 4.8 percent. Despite the forecasts for the economy to reach to the pre-COVID-19-pandemic level in 2022, we are likely to achieve the level by the end of this year. This is a very good indicator. In the non-oil sector, growth was 6.2 percent. During this period, foreign trade turnover increased by 8.3 percent," added the minister.