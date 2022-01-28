SOFAZ places €1 billion deposit with Central Bank of Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has placed a deposit in the amount of one billion euros for a period of six months with the Central Bank of Turkey, SOFAZ told Trend.
According to the report, these investments will make a positive contribution to Turkey's financial stability.
"The investment of these funds in the Central Bank of Turkey was carried out within the investment strategy of SOFAZ," the fund said.
