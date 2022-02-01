Azerbaijan extends suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Inspection in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan has been suspended for another year, Trend reports.

A bill amending the law “On suspension of the inspection in the field of entrepreneurship” was discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Feb. 1.

According to the current legislation, the period for suspension of inspection conducted in the field of entrepreneurship expired on January 1, 2022, and amendments to the mentioned law provide for the term extension until January 1, 2023.

During this period, only tax audits, and checks on facts threatening the life and health of people, security and economic interests of the state can be carried out. The list of these checks should be determined by the relevant executive authority.

These inspections are conducted considering the restrictions established by the relevant executive authority. The provisions of the law do not cover checks implemented by the General Prosecutor’s Office due to the investigation of corruption crimes.

In accordance with the amendment, an entrepreneur may file a complaint with the relevant executive authority, the Prosecutor's Office, as well as in administrative and judicial proceedings against inspections violating the requirements of this law.

Following discussions in a plenary meeting of the parliament, the amendments have been put to a vote and were adopted.