Azerbaijan, UK discuss expanding SGC in gas supplies' diversification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan and the UK discussed issues of diversification of gas supplies to Europe, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“At the meeting with Greg Hands, UK Minister of State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, we talked about the importance of expanding the Southern Gas Corridor in diversifying Europe's natural gas supply, and cooperation on clean energy,” the minister said.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm