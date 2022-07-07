Azerbaijan sees increase in people employed through labor contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The number of people in Azerbaijan employed through labor contracts has increased by 400,000 as a result of social reforms since 2018, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Mustafa Abbasbayli said on Facebook, Trend reports.

According to Abbasbayli, to date, payroll in the country has increased by 2.2 times.

"The share of wages in GDP grew from 12.7 to 17.1 percent, the average salary - by 41 percent, the wages of media workers - by 81 percent, and the minimum wage - by 2.3 times," he added.

As of May 1, 2022, more than 1.6 million people were employed through labor contracts in Azerbaijan.