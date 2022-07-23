...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 23 July 2022 17:41
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.244 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,904.3123 manat, down by 35.7408 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 11

2,961.162

July 18

2,914.9645

July 12

2,961.162

July 19

2,905.844

July 13

2,933.282

July 20

2,910.706

July 14

2,938.1015

July 21

2,877.3265

July 15

2,906.558

July 22

2,912.7205

Average weekly

3,018.129

Average weekly

2,904.3123

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1596 manat (0.5 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.865 manat, decreasing by 0.3747 manat (1.16 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 11

32.6353

July 18

32.0134

July 12

32.6353

July 19

31.7993

July 13

32.2091

July 20

31.9979

July 14

32.5104

July 21

31.6605

July 15

31.2081

July 22

31.8538

Average weekly

32.2396

Average weekly

31.865

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 20.859 manat (1.42 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,477.7199 manat, which was 11.9306 manat (0.81 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 11

1,494.521

July 18

1,466.029

July 12

1,494.521

July 19

1,469.123

July 13

1,443.5635

July 20

1505.979

July 14

1,454.86

July 21

1,460.5805

July 15

1,441.481

July 22

1,486.888

Average weekly

1,465.7893

Average weekly

1,477.7199

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 34.986 manat (1.09 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,209.124 manat, down by 163.472 manat (4.85 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 11

3,391.925

July 18

3,198.686

July 12

3,391.925

July 19

3,204.7805

July 13

3,456.6865

July 20

3,225.087

July 14

3,359.863

July 21

3,183.3945

July 15

3,262.5805

July 22

3,233.672

Average weekly

3,372.596

Average weekly

3,209.124
