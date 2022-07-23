Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.244 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,904.3123 manat, down by 35.7408 manat (1.22 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 11 2,961.162 July 18 2,914.9645 July 12 2,961.162 July 19 2,905.844 July 13 2,933.282 July 20 2,910.706 July 14 2,938.1015 July 21 2,877.3265 July 15 2,906.558 July 22 2,912.7205 Average weekly 3,018.129 Average weekly 2,904.3123

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.1596 manat (0.5 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.865 manat, decreasing by 0.3747 manat (1.16 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 11 32.6353 July 18 32.0134 July 12 32.6353 July 19 31.7993 July 13 32.2091 July 20 31.9979 July 14 32.5104 July 21 31.6605 July 15 31.2081 July 22 31.8538 Average weekly 32.2396 Average weekly 31.865

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 20.859 manat (1.42 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,477.7199 manat, which was 11.9306 manat (0.81 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 11 1,494.521 July 18 1,466.029 July 12 1,494.521 July 19 1,469.123 July 13 1,443.5635 July 20 1505.979 July 14 1,454.86 July 21 1,460.5805 July 15 1,441.481 July 22 1,486.888 Average weekly 1,465.7893 Average weekly 1,477.7199

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 34.986 manat (1.09 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,209.124 manat, down by 163.472 manat (4.85 percent) compared to the preceding week.