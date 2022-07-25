...
Azerbaijan Investment Company records portfolio growth - minister

Economy Materials 25 July 2022 11:57
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Azerbaijan Investment Company records an increase in the investment portfolio, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“As a result of the improvement of the activity and efficiency of the Azerbaijan Investment Company, the company's investment portfolio for 2021 increased by 12 percent,” the statement said.

According to the minister, the net profit of the company over the last two years amounted to 11.8 million manat ($6.9 million).

