...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani minister holds several meetings in Uzbekistan

Economy Materials 1 August 2022 16:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani minister holds several meetings in Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The delegation led by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov familiarized with the activity of modern textile clusters in Tashkent, as well as met with Chairman of the 'Uztekstilprom' Association Ilhom Haydarov and Chairman of the 'Uzbekipaksanoat' Association Bahrom Sharipov, Trend reports via the minister's tweet.

"We have also held fruitful discussions on the benefits of the expansion of cooperation between business entities for the economic development of our countries," Jabbarov tweeted.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more