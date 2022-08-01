Azerbaijani minister holds several meetings in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The delegation led by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov familiarized with the activity of modern textile clusters in Tashkent, as well as met with Chairman of the 'Uztekstilprom' Association Ilhom Haydarov and Chairman of the 'Uzbekipaksanoat' Association Bahrom Sharipov, Trend reports via the minister's tweet.

"We have also held fruitful discussions on the benefits of the expansion of cooperation between business entities for the economic development of our countries," Jabbarov tweeted.