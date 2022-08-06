Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 25 1.7 Aug. 1 1.7 July 26 1.7 Aug. 2 1.7 July 27 1.7 Aug. 3 1.7 July 28 1.7 Aug. 4 1.7 July 29 1.7 Aug. 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0029 and amounted to 1.7367 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 25 1.7346 Aug. 1 1.7380 July 26 1.7383 Aug. 2 1.7465 July 27 1.7254 Aug. 3 1.7312 July 28 1.7348 Aug. 4 1.7280 July 29 1.7361 Aug. 5 1.7397 Average weekly 1.7338 Average weekly 1.7367

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0006 manat and reached 0.0278 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 25 0.0295 Aug. 1 0.0273 July 26 0.0291 Aug. 2 0.0274 July 27 0.0283 Aug. 3 0.0282 July 28 0.0279 Aug. 4 0.0278 July 29 0.0273 Aug. 5 0.0281 Average weekly 0.0284 Average weekly 0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0948 manat per Turkish lira.