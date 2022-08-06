...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 6 August 2022 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 25

1.7

Aug. 1

1.7

July 26

1.7

Aug. 2

1.7

July 27

1.7

Aug. 3

1.7

July 28

1.7

Aug. 4

1.7

July 29

1.7

Aug. 5

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0029 and amounted to 1.7367 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 25

1.7346

Aug. 1

1.7380

July 26

1.7383

Aug. 2

1.7465

July 27

1.7254

Aug. 3

1.7312

July 28

1.7348

Aug. 4

1.7280

July 29

1.7361

Aug. 5

1.7397

Average weekly

1.7338

Average weekly

1.7367

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0006 manat and reached 0.0278 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 25

0.0295

Aug. 1

0.0273

July 26

0.0291

Aug. 2

0.0274

July 27

0.0283

Aug. 3

0.0282

July 28

0.0279

Aug. 4

0.0278

July 29

0.0273

Aug. 5

0.0281

Average weekly

0.0284

Average weekly

0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0948 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 25

0.0956

Aug. 1

0.0948

July 26

0.0953

Aug. 2

0.0950

July 27

0.0952

Aug. 3

0.0948

July 28

0.0952

Aug. 4

0.0947

July 29

0.0947

Aug. 5

0.0948

Average weekly

0.0952

Average weekly

0.0948
