Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
Aug. 1
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
Aug. 3
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
Aug. 4
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
Aug. 5
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0017 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0029 and amounted to 1.7367 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 25
|
1.7346
|
Aug. 1
|
1.7380
|
July 26
|
1.7383
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7465
|
July 27
|
1.7254
|
Aug. 3
|
1.7312
|
July 28
|
1.7348
|
Aug. 4
|
1.7280
|
July 29
|
1.7361
|
Aug. 5
|
1.7397
|
Average weekly
|
1.7338
|
Average weekly
|
1.7367
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0006 manat and reached 0.0278 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 25
|
0.0295
|
Aug. 1
|
0.0273
|
July 26
|
0.0291
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0274
|
July 27
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 3
|
0.0282
|
July 28
|
0.0279
|
Aug. 4
|
0.0278
|
July 29
|
0.0273
|
Aug. 5
|
0.0281
|
Average weekly
|
0.0284
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0948 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 25
|
0.0956
|
Aug. 1
|
0.0948
|
July 26
|
0.0953
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0950
|
July 27
|
0.0952
|
Aug. 3
|
0.0948
|
July 28
|
0.0952
|
Aug. 4
|
0.0947
|
July 29
|
0.0947
|
Aug. 5
|
0.0948
|
Average weekly
|
0.0952
|
Average weekly
|
0.0948