MasterCard plans to increase share of non-cash payments in Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. MasterCard plans to increase the share of non-cash payments to 50 percent in Azerbaijani market, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, electronic payments in Azerbaijan account for 20 percent and company aims to increase them to 50 percent.

"In order to achieve an increase of electronic payments, MasterCard is conducting relevant work both with the Central Bank of the country and with local partner banks," Gurdal noted.

MasterCard shares innovations, technologies and other products with Azerbaijan to accelerate the digitalization of payments, he added.