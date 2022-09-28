AZPROMO talks possibilities of holding Azerbaijan-Austria business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A meeting between Acting Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev and Commercial Counsellor of Austria for Azerbaijan Gerhard Lackner has been held in Baku, Trend reports via AZPROMO.

According to AZPROMO, Abdullayev briefed on the directions of the Agency's activities, the primary objectives, the favorable business and investment climate of Azerbaijan, and the ongoing projects.

"The sides explored ways of expanding ties between the business circles of the two countries, as well as discussed the Azerbaijan-Austria business forum," the statement said.