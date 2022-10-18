Azerbaijan holds regular auction on state property privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property on October 18, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the agency, 16 vehicles were privatized following the auction.

The offer for one of the cars exceeded the starting price by nearly 47 percent. Thus, the 'VAZ-2106' vehicle with a start price of 750 manat ($441.05) was purchased for 1,102 manat ($648.05).

The next auction will be held on October 25, 2022.