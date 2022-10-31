Largest number of mortgage agreements concluded in Azerbaijan's Baku - state committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The largest number of mortgage agreements were concluded in Baku, State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A total of 28,243 mortgage agreements were concluded in Baku from January through September 2022, which is 55 percent of the country's total.

According to the state committee, 5,781 agreements were concluded in the Absheron Territorial Department No. 4 of the Public Entity of Legal Law "State Cadastre and Real Estate Register" of the State Service, 3,493 agreements - in Sumgayit Territorial Department No. 2, 2,394 agreements - in the Ganja Territorial Department No. 3 and 2,291 agreements in Khachmaz Territorial Department No. 5.

Moreover, real estate on the security was issued most often in the Yevlakh Territorial Department No. 17 and the Shirvan Territorial Department No. 13.