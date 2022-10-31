Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Largest number of mortgage agreements concluded in Azerbaijan's Baku - state committee

Economy Materials 31 October 2022 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The largest number of mortgage agreements were concluded in Baku, State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A total of 28,243 mortgage agreements were concluded in Baku from January through September 2022, which is 55 percent of the country's total.

According to the state committee, 5,781 agreements were concluded in the Absheron Territorial Department No. 4 of the Public Entity of Legal Law "State Cadastre and Real Estate Register" of the State Service, 3,493 agreements - in Sumgayit Territorial Department No. 2, 2,394 agreements - in the Ganja Territorial Department No. 3 and 2,291 agreements in Khachmaz Territorial Department No. 5.

Moreover, real estate on the security was issued most often in the Yevlakh Territorial Department No. 17 and the Shirvan Territorial Department No. 13.

No.

Territorial departments

Total number of mortgage agreements

Share across the country (%)

1.

Baku Territorial Department No.1

28,243

55 percent

2.

Absheron Territorial Department No.4

5,781

11.3 percent

3.

Sumgayit Territorial Department No.2

3,439

6.7 percent

4.

Ganja Territorial Department No.3

2,394

4.7 percent

5.

Khachmaz Territorial Department No.5

2,291

4.5 percent

6.

Yevlakh Territorial Department No.17

1,105

2.2 percent

7.

Shirvan Territorial Department No.13

955

1.9 percent

8.

Barda Territorial Department No.17

881

1.7 percent

9.

Beylagan Territorial Department No.6

810

1.6 percent

10.

Lankaran Territorial Department No.10

751

1.5 percent

11.

Shamkir Territorial Department No.11

718

1.4 percent

12.

Shaki Territorial Department No.12

637

1.2 percent

13.

Gabala Territorial Department No.9

631

1.2 percent

14.

Udjar Territorial Department No.16

628

1.2 percent

15.

Jalilabad Territorial Department No.8

620

1.2 percent

16.

Tovuz Territorial Department No.15

602

1.2 percent

17.

Shamakhi Territorial Department No.14

438

0.9 percent

18.

Zagatala Territorial Department No.18

423

0.8 percent

Country’s total

51,347

100 percent
