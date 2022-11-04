Azerbaijan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Co-op holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Baku on November 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay was attended by the heads of relevant public agencies of both countries.

While delivering a welcome speech, Prime Minister Asadov said that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye had reached the pinnacle of strategic partnership and alliance, highlighting the brotherhood of the heads of the two states, based on mutual trust and respect, as the key factor. He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of Türkiye and the entire fraternal Turkish people for the political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Karabakh War.

Furthermore, the official emphasized the Shusha Declaration's role in further strengthening of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye ties. The declaration demonstrated an example of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries to the whole world.

The meeting noted, over the last few years, Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations have gone beyond the bilateral format and become regional thanks to the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The successful collaboration between the two countries in various fields was also highly commended.

In addition, the prime minister said the mutual trade of the countries reached $4.35 billion from January through September 2022, increasing by 34 percent. The mentioned growth points to good opportunities for further expanding economic and trade cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period. In this regard, the decisions and agreements reached the meetings of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Strategic Cooperation Council and the Intergovernmental Commission are of particular significance. He added that enhancing the preferential trade agreement, as well as the implementation of action plans signed between the two countries, will further increase trade turnover.

The sides also outlined that Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold a crucial role in ensuring the energy security of Europe through joint projects, and the development of transport cooperation is of utmost importance in this respect. The transshipped cargo volume between the two countries increased by 60.2 percent in the first nine months of 2022, including transit cargo (by 96.3 percent). It was also noted that the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project is of great necessity for ensuring direct railway communication between the major part of Azerbaijan and Türkiye through Nakhchivan.

Will be updated