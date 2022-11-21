Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development fund provides loan for local production support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main aims of which is promotion of local production, provided a concessional loan to the V-VVV LLC, Trend reports via the Twitter post of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated 200,000 manat ($117,650) in concessional loan to the V-VVV LLC for the project aimed at the production of wet wipes. Turning small and media-sized business into the driving force of the economy is one of the priority directions of the support for entrepreneurs," he said.