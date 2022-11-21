Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development fund provides loan for local production support

Economy Materials 21 November 2022 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development fund provides loan for local production support

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main aims of which is promotion of local production, provided a concessional loan to the V-VVV LLC, Trend reports via the Twitter post of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated 200,000 manat ($117,650) in concessional loan to the V-VVV LLC for the project aimed at the production of wet wipes. Turning small and media-sized business into the driving force of the economy is one of the priority directions of the support for entrepreneurs," he said.

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development fund provides loan for local production support
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development fund provides loan for local production support
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more