Economy Materials 22 November 2022 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reveals data on its loan portfolio

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank for the first half of 2022 totaled more than 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion), Trend reports referring to Deputy Board Chairman of PASHA Bank, Bahruz Naghiyev.

According to him, a total of 48.2 percent or 1.2 billion manat ($705 million) fall into the commercial sector.

"A total of 13.7 percent (354,219 million manat - $208 million) falls on physical entities; 12.2 percent (316,389 million manat - $186 million) - manufacturing sector; 9 percent (232,447 million manat - $136 million) - construction sector; and 16.9 percent (436,981 million manat - $257 million) falls on the transport and communication sector, agriculture, non-bank credit organizations, mining industry, etc.," he said.

Naghiyev noted that the loan share in the overall assets portfolio of the bank totals 33.6 percent.

